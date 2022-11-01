Agar: Local court sentenced 20-years rigorous imprisonment to two rape accused

Representative Image |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of the district and first additional session judge Pradeep Kumar Dubey here in Agar sentenced 20 years rigorous imprisonment to two rape accused. Court also slapped a fine of rupees nine thousand each on them.

Assistant district prosecution officer Anup Kumar Gupta informed that the incident took place on June 27, 2019, in the broad daylight when a woman was kidnapped and gang raped by the accused duo. After the incident, a district-level committee was formed under the chairmanship of then district collector which considered the crime a heinous crime.

In the case, Kotwali police Agar, on the report of the victim booked Mokam Singh Sondhia, 34, and Balusingh Chauhan, 22, both residents of Kulmandi village under Section 366, 376D, 506(2) and 324 of Indian Penal Code. After their arrest, police produced a challan before the court.

Based on the evidence and the testimony of the victim, the court found both the accused guilty and sentenced them to 20-year rigorous imprisonment.