Agar Malwa: Three villagers duped of Rs 30K each

CMHO Malviya submitted a detailed investigation report to the district collector for further course of action against the accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
Representational Image/Unsplash

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Three villagers from Agar district of Madhya Pradesh have been duped by one person assuring them of providing jobs in the health department under the guise of journalism. During the investigation ordered by Agar district collector, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) SS Malviya found the complaint of three persons, including Bhuru Phuleriya, Kamal Parmar, and both residents of Awar village and one Ramgoval, a resident of Laxmanpura in Agar district correct.

Malviya informed that on June 6, the trio lodged their complaint with the district collector and superintendent of police claiming that one person claiming himself a journalist associated with one daily newspaper in Agar cheated them showing the appointment approval letter of the additional commissioner for appointment in the Health Department. Accused took Rs 30 thousand each rupee in the name of CMHO and still did not get the job.

Failing to get jobs, the trio rushed to the collector and SP office and lodged their complaint. After going through the complaint, the collector ordered a probe into the matter and entrusted its responsibility to the CMHO Malviya.

After investigation, Malviya admitted that it has been found that a big fraud has been exposed in the case.

During the investigation, it has come to the fore that the approval letter from the assistant commissioner for the appointment of unemployed youths from whom money has been taken in the name of getting employment is also fake.

The number mentioned in the letter written to the assistant commissioner and that type of letter has never been issued from the CMHO office. Along with this, the post name mentioned in the letter does not exist in the health department, Malviya said.

Forged documents have been used in the whole incident to cheat innocent unemployed youths from the village. A detailed report has been submitted to the district collector for further course of action in the matter, Malviya added.

