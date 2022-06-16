Agar Malwa: Alleged journalist booked for cheating, forgery

Representative Photo |

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Agar police booked an alleged journalist Ramesh Verma on charges of cheating and forgery of important documents and arrested him. Police registered a case against Verma under Sections 420, 467, 468, 470, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code after three persons complained to police about him on Wednesday.

Recently, three villagers, Bhuru Phuleria, Kamal Parmar, both residents of Awar village and one Ramgoval, a resident of Laxmanpura in Agar district had lodged a complaint with the district collector and superintendent of police claiming that one person who posed as a journalist assured them of providing jobs in the Health Department. For this, he charged Rs 30,000 from each of them.

Failing to get the jobs, on June 6, the trio lodged their complaint with the district collector and SP. Following this, the district collector ordered the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) SS Malviya to probe the matter and during the investigation, it was found that the complaint of three persons was correct.

Malviya said letters from the CMHO office are not numbered as displayed on the letter and added that the fonts used are also not used. Along with this, the post name mentioned in the letter does not exist in the Health Department, Malviya said.

Forged documents have been used in the whole incident to cheat innocent unemployed youths from the village. A detailed report has been submitted to the district collector for further course of action, had Malviya added.

Meanwhile, when the other villagers came to know about the investigation and developments in the case, four more villagers who were cheated by Ramesh came forward and lodged their complaints.

Local police claimed that the number of victims in the case could increase as the investigation progresses.

