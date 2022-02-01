Agar: Local, Jhalawar police arrest 3 for stealing jewellery worth Rs 70.80 lakh

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of local and Jhalawar police solved two theft cases and arrested three persons on Monday. The accused had stolen jewellery worth Rs 70.80 lakh from two shops in Sarafa market late at night on January 29, 2022. The police nabbed them while they were enjoying mutton and liquor before distributing the stolen goods.

Superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Sagar said accused were arrested from Kishanpuria Teetar Ram village. The police learned about their connection to Rajasthan during investigation. Thereafter, two teams of Sadar and local police along with Jhalawar police traced the accused.

Police said accused are from Chhapeda and Jhalawar. They had committed theft at Chhapeda on January 21, 2022. The accused are being questioned by Sadar police. SP Sagar said further action will be taken after Sadar police will hand over the accused and recovered goods to them.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:30 PM IST