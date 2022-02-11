Agar: Key accused among three held for rape and murder of woman

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with rape and murder of a 25-year old woman in Gud Beli village. Police have arrested key accused Mangu Singh, 23, who secually assaulted her and later strangulated her to death. His accomplice Dhara Singh, 25, who helped him in disposing of the body was also arrested. One of the accused Jagdish Singh Bagrawat is on the run. Police have also arrested Prahlad Singh, 26, with whom the woman had an extra-marital relationship.

The accused had taken the ornaments from the deceased's body and later threw the body in a forest area.

Superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Sagar briefing the media persons on Thursday said that police had found the body of Ram Kunwar Bai of Barod from the forest area on February 7, 2022. Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on them.

The woman had an extra-marital affair with the accused Prahlad. The woman had gone to attend his cousinís wedding on Monday, and Prahlad had sent his cousin Mangu to bring her back. However, Mangu planned to rob the woman as he was in need of money. He shared his plan with Dhara and Jagdish over phone and told them to reach the planned spot.

On way, Mangu forced himself upon the woman and raped her. He strangled her to death when she tried to fight back. He removed all the ornaments on her body and later he along with his other accomplices tied the body and threw it in the woods. Police have recovered the jewellery stolen by key accused Mangu Singh.

