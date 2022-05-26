e-Paper Get App

Agar: Jail for three who robbed accountant of Rs 20 lakh

ADPO Anup Kumar Gupta said that the incident happened on May 17, 2019.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
Jail/ Representational Image |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Two accused, Azam Khan and Kapil Soni who had robbed a trader's accountant by putting chilli powder in his eyes about three years ago were sentenced to seven years imprisonment on Thursday and a fine of Rs 3,000 was imposed on each of them. One other accused, Rukhman Khan was sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 2,000.

ADPO Anup Kumar Gupta said that the incident happened on May 17, 2019. Sunil Kumar works as an accountant at Pooja Enterprises of Piyush Agarwal located at Anaj Mandi, Agar. The trio looted Rs 20 lakh from Sunil by throwing chilli powder in his eyes in broad daylight.

During the investigation, Azam Khan, Kapil Soni and Rukman Khan were found to be the culprits by Kotwali police station-in-charge Ajit Tiwari.

