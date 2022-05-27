Agar: Fire guts kiosk; no casualty

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A small, kiosk-like tyre shop on Eidgah road near the bus stand suffered extensive damage in a fire on Friday. No loss of life was reported however.

Fire officials said the blaze originated from an old kiosk-like tyre shop and quickly spread to the adjacent LIC office at around 1.30 pm on Friday. The LIC office was fully engulfed by the time firefighters reached the spot after being informed.

The officials said it took the firefighters half-an-hour to douse the blaze. Fortunately no loss of life was reported. Fire officials suspect the incident took place due to a short circuit.