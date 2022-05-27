e-Paper Get App

Agar: Fire guts kiosk; no casualty

Fire officials said the blaze originated from an old kiosk-like tyre shop and quickly spread to the adjacent LIC office at around 1.30 pm on Friday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 10:21 PM IST
article-image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A small, kiosk-like tyre shop on Eidgah road near the bus stand suffered extensive damage in a fire on Friday. No loss of life was reported however.

Fire officials said the blaze originated from an old kiosk-like tyre shop and quickly spread to the adjacent LIC office at around 1.30 pm on Friday. The LIC office was fully engulfed by the time firefighters reached the spot after being informed.

The officials said it took the firefighters half-an-hour to douse the blaze. Fortunately no loss of life was reported. Fire officials suspect the incident took place due to a short circuit.

Read Also
Agra: Hindutva activists threaten 'mass suicide' if 250-year-old station temple removed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreAgar: Fire guts kiosk; no casualty

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Massive protest held against Railway Board's decision to abolish 50% vacant posts from...

Delhi: Massive protest held against Railway Board's decision to abolish 50% vacant posts from...

DHFL-Yes Bank case: Avinash Bhosale to spend weekend at CBI's BKC guest house

DHFL-Yes Bank case: Avinash Bhosale to spend weekend at CBI's BKC guest house

Former MBMC officer booked in Rs 1.26 crore disproportionate assets case

Former MBMC officer booked in Rs 1.26 crore disproportionate assets case

IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna helps RR restrict RCB to 157-8 despite Rajat Patidar's 58

IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna helps RR restrict RCB to 157-8 despite Rajat Patidar's 58

Mira Bhayandar: Dial 112 receives hoax call about explosive laden tanker

Mira Bhayandar: Dial 112 receives hoax call about explosive laden tanker