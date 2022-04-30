Agra: Hindutva activists threaten 'mass suicide' if 250-year-old station temple removed

Agra: Hindu right wing activists on Thursday threatened to commit a mass suicide to desist railways' from removing a temple located inside a railway station.

They said they will perform a mass immolation if the 250-year-old Chamunda Devi Temple, located in the premises of the Raja Ki Mandi Railway Station, is removed.

The railways had issued a notice on April 20 to the temple to shift from the railway station premises.

The authorities have also issued a similar notice to the caretakers of Bhure Shah Baba dargah and a mosque built on Agra Cantt Railway Station land.

"The notices to the temple, and dargah and mosque have been sent as a part of the encroachment drive in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court.

"We had issued a notice to the temple head on April 20 and asked its administration to present their documents by April 30," Public Relation Officer and Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM)NCR Railway Prashasti Srivastav told PTI.

"We have also issued a notice to a mosque and a dargah located on the railway land in the premises of the Agra Cantt Railway Station. And they have been given time to present their documents by May 13," she said.

Govind Parashar, national president of the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Bharat, said his organisation will not allow shifting of the British-era temple from its current premises.

He claimed that even the British left the temple untouched during laying of the tracks, evidence of which can be seen in a "curve" in the track.

"There should be an alternate solution for this issue. We will immolate ourselves at the station premises if the Indian Railways does not withdraw its decision," Parashar said.

The head priest serving at Chamunda Devi Temple claimed that he has been serving at the temple since his childhood and his forefathers had also served at the same temple. "Many devotees come here to pray. Even passengers pray when they embark on their journey," he said.

Surendra Bhagore, former secretary of the Hindu Jagran Manch, said it was a matter of "hindu sentiments".

"This temple is older than the railway station so how it can be removed in the name of illegal encroachment," he said.

"We want action against the Divisional Railway Manager, Agra for this act. He has been asking for the removal of the temple," he said.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 09:33 AM IST