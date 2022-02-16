Agar: Dead patient's kin accuse doctors of negligence, create ruckus

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): High drama prevailed in District Hospital on Tuesday after family of patient Gabbu (40) created ruckus on hospital premises blaming doctorsí negligence for death.

According to reports, Gabbu, son of Kanha Meghwal and a resident of Ayodhya Colony, was admitted to hospital in a serious condition. On Tuesday, patient died during medical treatment. Later, family members accused doctors concerned of negligence in treatment.

Kin also alleged manhandling by security guards of the hospital. Thereafter they resorted to vandalism and hospital administration had to summon the police. On receiving information, police force along with SHO Ranjeet Singar rushed to scene and controlled the situation.

On the other hands, senior doctors refuted the charges saying that patientís family had only misbehaved with junior doctors. The body was handed over to kin after autopsy. Ranjit Singar said that police force reached hospital on receiving information and gave patient hearing to both parties. Police have not received any application in this regard. Appropriate action would be taken after receiving application.

