Agar: Cops solve blind murder case within 72 hours

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police worked out a blind murder case of a woman and arrested the accused involved in the offence within 72 hours.

On October 29, information regarding the murder of a woman near Krishi Upaj Mandi, Tanodiya was received at the police station. Immediately, the police arrived at the spot, found a body and booked a case. The information was shared on Whatsapp, as a result of which, the aggrieved kin reached the district hospital, Agar and identified the deceased as Soram Bai Lohar, (50), a resident of Mallupura. Strangulation marks and stab injuries were found on her body. A special police team led by SDOP Monica Singh was constituted to crack the case. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that she visited Agar to borrow Rs 20,000 from a person and went missing. Kotwali Police rounded up the main suspect Deepak Bairagi who accepted to have committed the crime. However, there was no eyewitness to the crime.

He further said that after strangulating the woman to death, he threw her body near Krishi Upaj Mandi, Tanodiya. The superintendent of police has announced to reward the team who solved the murder case with Rs 10,000.