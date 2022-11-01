e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAgar: 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for 2 rape convicts

Agar: 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for 2 rape convicts

After the incident, a district-level committee was formed under the chairmanship of then district collector which considered the crime a heinous crime.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The court of the district and first additional session judge Pradeep Kumar Dubey here in Agar sentenced two rape accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Court also slapped a fine of Rs nine thousand each on them.

Assistant district prosecution officer Anup Kumar Gupta informed that the incident took place on June 27, 2019, in broad daylight when a woman was kidnapped and gang raped by the accused duo.

After the incident, a district-level committee was formed under the chairmanship of then district collector which considered the crime a heinous crime.

In the case, Kotwali police Agar, on the report of the victim booked Mokam Singh Sondhia, 34, and Balusinh Chauhan, 22, both residents of Kulmandi village under Sections 366, 376D, 506(2) and 324 of Indian Penal Code.

After their arrest, police produced a challan before the court.

Based on the evidence and the testimony of the victim, the court found both the accused guilty and sentenced them to 20-year rigorous imprisonment.

Read Also
Indore: ‘Must focus on transforming India into a developed nation’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Barwani: Siblings arrested for cultivating cannabis on cotton fields

Barwani: Siblings arrested for cultivating cannabis on cotton fields

Ratlam: Hussain bags three medals in railway snooker championship

Ratlam: Hussain bags three medals in railway snooker championship

Indore: Employment day & OPOD programme in Pithampur on Nov 4

Indore: Employment day & OPOD programme in Pithampur on Nov 4

Dhar: Deputy engineer sentenced to 4 yrs in jail for demanding bribe

Dhar: Deputy engineer sentenced to 4 yrs in jail for demanding bribe

Neemuch: Minister of Tourism performs Bhoomi pujan of roadworks

Neemuch: Minister of Tourism performs Bhoomi pujan of roadworks