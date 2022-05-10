Agar: ASI killed in road accident, five of family injured

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant sub-inspector posted at Agar Malwa Mahila police station died in a road accident in Shajapur district. Five others of his family were seriously injured.

The deceased identified as ASI Devilal Doyda was travelling from Agar to Sastakhedi village to attend a wedding there along with his family in the car when it collided with an Eicher truck heading from the opposite direction at Mohan Barodiya village in Shajapur district.

ASI Doyda died while being taken to the hospital. Five of his family members have been admitted to the Shajapur district hospital.

Later, Doyda was cremated at his ancestral visit Khedikhal and a large number of police personnel joined his funeral. Agar superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Sagar condoled ASI Doydaís death and consoled the deceased's family members.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:04 PM IST