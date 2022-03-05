Agar: 40-year-old alcoholic hangs himself to death

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old person from Piplon Kalan village of Agar district committed suicide on Saturday morning by hanging himself, informed Agar police. The police further said that the deceased was addicted to alcohol.

Sub-inspector Tarun Kumra Bodke, posted at Piplon outpost informed that the deceased identified as Bhagga, son of Kachru Chandravanshi, a resident of Piplon Kalan village was found hanging by the neck from a tree.

SI Bodke informed that Bhagga had attempted to end his life twice before and both times the police had saved him and counselled him not to take such an extreme step in future. The police have registered a case and began their investigations.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:54 PM IST