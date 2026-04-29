After Timely Help In Jan Sunwai, Indore Woman Wants Newborn Named After Collector Shivam Verma |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming incident highlighting the human side of governance, a woman in Indore has requested the district collector to name her newborn daughter after receiving timely medical assistance during a critical phase of her pregnancy.

The case came to light through Jan Sunwai when a nine-month-pregnant Gayatri approached the district administration on Apr 21 along with her husband, seeking urgent help. Facing financial hardship and a lack of family support, the couple expressed their inability to arrange resources for a safe delivery.

Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, collector Shivam Verma directed officials to ensure prompt medical assistance. Acting swiftly, the administration coordinated necessary healthcare services, ensuring that Gayatri received timely treatment and care.

As a result of these efforts, Gayatri safely delivered a healthy baby girl. The family expressed deep gratitude towards the district administration and the medical team for their support during a time of distress, stating that the timely intervention restored their faith in the system.

The emotional highlight of the incident came when Gayatri and her family conveyed their wish for Verma to name their newborn daughter. The gesture reflected their appreciation for the officer’s compassionate response and the administration’s proactive approach.