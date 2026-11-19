After Nine Years In Ujjain's Mahakal Processions, Elephant Shyamu Moves To Vantara In Gujarat For Treatment | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shyamu, the elephant who participated in Lord Mahakal's annual processions for nearly nine years, has been shifted to Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for specialised treatment of tuberculosis (TB) and leg ailments.

A 15-member Vantara team, comprising veterinarians and mahouts, arrived in Ujjain with a specially designed rescue vehicle and a tanker to transport him safely.

Shyamu lived with owner Sarman Giri at Sai Nath Colony on Indore Road, where experts had repeatedly examined and treated him.

Around five months ago, Indore Zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav, Ujjain veterinarian Dr Mukesh Jain and Panna Tiger Reserve's Dr Sanjay Gupta attempted to collect his blood sample after administering an injection. However, Giri and his family opposed the procedure.

With Shyamu's condition deteriorating, Vantara and Ujjain Forest Department teams rescued him on Nov 13 and transported him to Gujarat.

Forest officials said Shyamu's legs had gradually become crooked, while tuberculosis further complicated his condition. Local treatment failed to produce the expected improvement.

Giri subsequently submitted a written application voluntarily offering to donate Shyamu. Following necessary permissions, including a transport permit issued from Bhopal, he was shifted to Vantara.

Caretakers to get employment

Two members of Shyamu's family, Hari Narayan and Shiv Narayan, accompanied him to Jamnagar as familiar caretakers.

According to sources, Vantara has arranged employment for both at monthly salaries of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, along with accommodation for as long as they wish.

Sources also claimed that Vantara would provide another elephant to Giri in exchange for Shyamu.

The transport operation was carefully planned to ensure Shyamu's safety, comfort and proper care in his new environment.

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