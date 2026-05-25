After Bhojshala Verdict, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Offers Prayers In MP's Dhar-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Dhar and visited the Bhojshala complex following the recent court verdict in favour of Hindus on Monday.

During the visit, the Chief Minister performed aarti at the site and later took part in a roadshow organised in the city.

Speaking after the puja, the Chief Minister said he had come to Bhojshala for darshan after the court’s decision and added that Dhar would also benefit from several projects linked to the state government’s Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign. He said the government aims to give Dhar a new identity by promoting tourism, creating employment opportunities and expanding educational facilities in the region.

Watch the video below :

VIDEO | Dhar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performs special puja at Bhojshala Temple on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. He says, “After the honourable court’s decision (Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore declared the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar a… pic.twitter.com/NcFj4uaO29 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2026

Yadav further said Madhya Pradesh is playing a leading role in water conservation efforts across the country. Referring to Ganga Dussehra, he said water conservation activities with public participation are being carried out across districts in the state under the Jal Ganga campaign.

He later continued his scheduled programmes in the district amid security arrangements and public events organised by the administration.

VIDEO | Dhar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performs special puja at Bhojshala Temple on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. He says, “After the honourable court’s decision (Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore declared the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar a… pic.twitter.com/NcFj4uaO29 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2026

A public programme was also held near the Bhojshala complex amid tight security arrangements.

Ahead of the visit, district officials had made elaborate preparations across the venue areas. Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena had directed officials to ensure proper security, barricading, drinking water, sanitation and uninterrupted electricity supply for the programme.

District Panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary had also inspected the locations before the event.

After completing the Dhar programme, CM Mohan Yadav is scheduled to leave for Mandu’s Devi Ji temple to launch the Jal Ganga campaign. Meanwhile, reports suggest that members of the Muslim community have approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the High Court order related to the Bhojshala matter.