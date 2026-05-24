'Feels Like Heaven', Says CM Mohan Yadav At Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Programme Held At Art Of Living International Centre In Bengaluru

'Feels Like Heaven', Says CM Mohan Yadav At Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Programme Held At Art Of Living International Centre In Udayapura, Bengaluru | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “I feel like I am in heaven. We have not seen gods but when we see Guruji, we feel the divinity,” said chief minister Mohan Yadav while addressing the gathering in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The CM attended a global conference held at the Art of Living International Centre in Udayapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s 70th birthday and completion of 45 years of Art of Living.

He said, “Indian languages are like flower bouquets. Words come second and expression comes first. This is the beauty of our nation.”

Talking about the programme organised by the Uttar Pradesh government, he said, “Happiness multiplies when we see Lord Ram smiling in Ayodhya. It is good to see that Uttar Pradesh is organising the programme here in Bengaluru.”

Talking about Somnath temple, he said that around 1,000 years back a terrorist had damaged the temple but now redevelopment and construction were being done to re-establish the glory of our history. Yadav said, “It has been said that human food is of three types.

One can survive without food for up to 30 days. Without water one can live for seven days. Gurudev Sri Sri has shown us the path from Prana to Paramananda.”