After 2-year gap, Ujjain goes gaga on Rangpanchami

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The years-old traditional festival of colours, Rangpanchami, was celebrated with enthusiasm in the city on Tuesday.

Squares and prominent sections of the city were painted and flooded with sparkling colours. Apart from the enthusiasm of people to celebrate Rangpanchmi in an uninhibited manner, people could be seen dancing to popular Holi songs throughout the day and s were seen having fun the entire day.

Youths enjoy the occasion on Kothi Road. | FP Photo By SUNIL MAGARIYA

After 2 years of wait, people were seen celebrating the festival of colour and soaked, drenched in colours of Holi, breaking all the previous records. From Mahakaleshwar Temple via Gopal Mandir, Kanthal, Nikas Chouraha, Daultaganj, Dewasgate, Tower Chowk and up to Swimming Pool on Kothi Road people were seen drenched in the Rangpanchami festivities.

People being drenched in the big iron vessel which was put on the Malipura Road. | FP Photo By SUNIL MAGARIYA

As per traditions, a Kadaav (big iron vessel) was put on Dewasgate-Malipura Road where people were seen taking a dip in the colourful water. A cultural event was held at Shahid Park to mark the Rangpanchmi festival where artists presented splendid folk dance, which enthralled the audience. Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav was seen dancing on the road along with a crowd of people.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav surrounded by hundreds of people play the festival of colours at Shaheed Park. | FP Photo By SUNIL MAGARIYA

Rangpanchami celebrations were on till 4 pm. Children, youngsters and youths were seen roaming on the city roads. They were shouting slogans and blowing whistles. Girls and women also played the Rangapanchami in groups in colonies. They exchanged various dishes between themselves and also gave them to the visitors. The Sevadham inmates also participated in the festival with great enthusiasm.

SP along with other senior officials riding on police horses in the sensitive areas to oversee the law and order arrangements. | FP Photo By SUNIL MAGARIYA

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements in view of the grand festival of colours which is celebrated by all on the fifth day of Holi in this part of the Malwa region. The police force was on its toes. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and ASP Akash Bhuria flanked by the Central Kotwali and Mahakal police station force were seen keeping vigil on the activities while riding on horses.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:01 AM IST