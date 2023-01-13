Aerospace-Defence: MP executes three MoUs

Representative Image | Photo credit: TASL

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has executed three MoUs in the area of aerospace and defence. This was revealed by Chandramouli Shukla, commissioner civil aviation department of the state, on Thursday. The state government has kept equity of Rs 100 crore for the incubator. He said opportunity has to be identified for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh in a self-reliant India.

Shukla announced this at a session on “Aerospace and Defence” at the GIS-2023. Former joint secretary, civil aviation, Amber Dubey, moderated the session.

Air Vice-Marshal, Rajeev Ranjan, said, “The job of the army is to fight wars, to protect the country. You make necessary equipment for the army.”

Ranjan said, “There is no dearth of money for the work. About 68% of the defence budget is for local manufacturing units. The window is open for private investors to manufacture equipment related to the defence sector. You should come forward in this field by taking advantage of the policies of the government and end the dependence on import of equipment.”

Ashok Wadhawan, joint president and head land systems defence and aerospace Adani Group, said, “We had first started manufacturing defence equipment from Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh. We make pistols and machine guns and other equipment here. We will expand soon. He said MSMEs can cooperate in our work.”

“Such a unit should be made in Madhya Pradesh which can support investors. Simplify the licensing process,” he added.

Retired Air Marshal Shashikar Chowdhary said, “The ecosystem for manufacturing ordnance equipment is ready in Madhya Pradesh. Land, skilled manpower, electricity and water are in surplus in the state. Many incentives are being given by the government. Investors should take advantage of these resources.”

Bharat Malkani, president, MRO Association of India, said, “We have to compete with China and not with Gujarat or Maharashtra. Such an ecosystem has to be created that maximum investment is made in the state. Now is the time, or else we will lag behind. Licensing has to be simplified like in Singapore.”