 Advocate Duped Of ₹51K By Conman In Indore
According to Additional DCP Alok Sharma, the advocate has lodged a complaint that he had received a call from an unknown mobile number on August 2 and the caller had introduced himself as an officer from the credit card division.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An advocate was duped of Rs 51k by a conman, who posed as a finance company’s credit card officer in Aerodrome area, police said on Thursday.

The accused had mailed a link to the complainant on the pretext of working on a complaint raised by the complainant. The police are searching for the accused on the basis of his mobile number.

According to Additional DCP Alok Sharma, the advocate has lodged a complaint that he had received a call from an unknown mobile number on August 2 and the caller had introduced himself as an officer from the credit card division. He had made a phone call on the pretext of working on a complaint that was raised by the complainant a few days ago.

The complainant blocked the credit card and lodged a complaint with the police. During investigation, police registered a case under the relevant section and found that the mobile phone was used by the accused in Jharkhand. A team has been constituted to search for the accused.      

