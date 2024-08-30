Advocate Duped Of ₹51K By Conman In Indore

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An advocate was duped of Rs 51k by a conman, who posed as a finance company’s credit card officer in Aerodrome area, police said on Thursday.

The accused had mailed a link to the complainant on the pretext of working on a complaint raised by the complainant. The police are searching for the accused on the basis of his mobile number.

According to Additional DCP Alok Sharma, the advocate has lodged a complaint that he had received a call from an unknown mobile number on August 2 and the caller had introduced himself as an officer from the credit card division. He had made a phone call on the pretext of working on a complaint that was raised by the complainant a few days ago.

The conman later sent an email with a link but the complainant was unable to open the link so the accused again sent a link to him. When the complainant opened the link, the conman managed to access his mobile phone and later stole Rs 51,800 from his card to his account.

The complainant blocked the credit card and lodged a complaint with the police. During investigation, police registered a case under the relevant section and found that the mobile phone was used by the accused in Jharkhand. A team has been constituted to search for the accused.