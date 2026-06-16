Advocate Builds His Own ‘Vanar Sena’, Feeds Monkeys For 8 Years | FP photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Senior advocate and former government counsel Narendra Solanki has been feeding monkeys every day for nearly eight years, setting a unique example of compassion and service in Mahidpur.

What began as a spontaneous act in July 2018, when he spotted a troop of monkeys near Gangawadi Fairground and fed them bananas and chickpeas, has since grown into a daily commitment that continues without interruption.

After moving to Adinath Colony, a troop of 20 to 25 monkeys began gathering near his home. Viewing them as manifestations of Lord Hanuman and his Vanar Sena, Solanki started feeding them regularly.

The troop has now grown to around 35 monkeys. Every day, he feeds them rusks, biscuits, fruits, vegetables, rotis and chickpeas, spending around Rs 300 to 400 daily.

A remarkable aspect of this bond is that the monkeys gather at the Bheru Temple in Adinath Colony the moment Solanki arrives. He calls them by names like Kapiraj, Vanraj and Maruti, and they respond to his call.

What makes his dedication even more inspiring is that Solanki lost one hand in an accident.

Despite this, he continues to practice law, drives a car and motorcycle and serves the monkeys with the same enthusiasm. His spirit has inspired many townspeople to also come forward and feed monkeys at the fairground.

Residents say his work is a source of pride for Mahidpur and a message of compassion and coexistence for society.