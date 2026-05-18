Advanced Technology Making Complex Liver & Pancreas Surgeries Safer, Say Experts At Sri Aurobindo University

Advanced Technology Making Complex Liver & Pancreas Surgeries Safer Says Experts At Sri Aurobindo University | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rapid advancements in medical technology are transforming complex liver and pancreas surgeries, making them safer, more precise, and less risky for patients.

Experts from India and abroad highlighted that minimally invasive procedures such as laparoscopic and robotic surgeries, along with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Indocyanine Green (ICG) fluorescence imaging, are significantly improving surgical outcomes and patient recovery.

The discussions took place during a three-day Advanced Hepato-Biliary and Pancreatic Surgery Course organised by IRCAD-India at Sri Aurobindo University. Addressing the gathering, globally renowned pancreatic surgeon and Tata Cancer Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prof SV Shrikhande said surgeries involving the liver, bile duct, and pancreas are among the most challenging procedures because these organs are located deep inside the abdomen and are surrounded by delicate blood vessels and ducts.

Shrikhande noted that robotic surgery and advanced imaging technologies are helping surgeons perform such operations with greater accuracy while reducing complications.

Swiss expert Prof Nicolas Demartines emphasised the importance of maintaining metabolic and hormonal balance during such surgeries, as the liver and pancreas play vital roles in metabolism, detoxification, insulin production, and digestion. The course also featured live demonstrations of robotic donor hepatectomy and laparoscopic Whipple surgery, benefiting participating surgeons and medical professionals nationwide.