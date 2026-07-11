Admission Fair Begins At Maharani Laxmibai College In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Maharani Laxmibai Postgraduate Girls' College, Qila Bhavan, on Thursday inaugurated its Admission Fair for the 2026-27 academic session under the guidance of Principal Dr BD Shrivastava and Administrative Officer Dr VP Bairagi. The fair, organised by the Admission Committee, will continue until July 15.

Students and parents were provided with detailed information on undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the admission process, subject selection, scholarship schemes, and the college's academic and co-curricular activities.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shrivastava said the admission fair aims to help students make informed decisions about higher education and course selection.

Help desks have been set up on the campus, where faculty members and computer operators are assisting applicants with counselling and admission-related queries.

Visitors were also introduced to the college's library, laboratories, sports facilities, National Service Scheme (NSS), cultural activities and career-oriented programmes.