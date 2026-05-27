Administrative Officials And Police Personnel Inspect Traffic Congestion In Pansemal | Representative Image

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Administrative officials and police personnel conducted a joint inspection drive in Pansemal to ensure smooth traffic movement and address encroachment issues in the town. The joint team carried out the inspection from Gayatri Temple to Durga Temple on Tuesday evening.

The action followed discussions during a Peace Committee meeting at the police station, where committee members and residents raised concerns regarding traffic congestion and roadside encroachments.

During the drive, officials instructed shopkeepers not to place goods on roads and public pathways. They also directed vehicle owners to park outside shops properly so that traffic movement remains uninterrupted.

Chief Municipal Officer Santram Chauhan and station in-charge Vijay Rawat said vehicles parked outside commercial establishments frequently disrupt traffic.

The municipal council warned that it would take legal action against those placing materials or extending shops beyond the marked limits on roadsides.

Residents stated that the frequent movement of heavy vehicles on the main roads and nearby lanes often leads to traffic jams. Citizens suggested implementing a one-way traffic system and making alternative arrangements for temporary vendors to ease congestion.