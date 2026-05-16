Administration Acts On A Non-Functional X-Ray At Susner Civil Hospital | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): After the news of the X-ray facility at Susner Civil Hospital remaining defunct for a long period was published in Free Press on Saturday, Naib Tehsildar Shrimal visited the hospital the same day. He inspected the directives of the SDM to assess the situation. Shrimal held discussions with Dr BB Patidar and directed him to make alternative arrangements without delay.

During the inspection, the X-ray room was found to be locked. The X-ray services have remained disrupted since May 9 due to the posted technician being on earned leave.

Despite doctors prescribing X-rays, patients were forced to visit private diagnostic centres at significantly higher costs. The situation proved particularly difficult for poor and rural patients who depend on government hospitals for affordable healthcare.

A critical lapse also emerged regarding the functioning of the District Health Officer. The Civil Hospital management had formally informed the District Health Officer on May 9 itself about the technician’s absence and the urgent need for alternative arrangements.

Despite the written communication, no concrete action was taken until May 15. The naib tehsildar subsequently forwarded an inspection report to senior officials. The hospital management has since initiated the process and X-ray services are expected to resume by Monday. Patwari Shiv Narayan Patidar was also present during the inspection.