Admin files suit to reclaim Malwa Cotton and Ginning Factory’s land

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A civil suit has been filed on behalf of the district administration in the court of 3rd ADJ Abhishek Nagraj to cancel the illegal registries and re-possession of land of the Malwa Cotton and Ginning Factory.

The government land bearing survey number 1729/1 and having an area of 2.801 hectares located in Ujjain town was given on conditional lease by Gwalior princely state to Malwa Cotton and Ginning Factory in 1912 for establishing ‘Takaymi’ factory. However, due to the winding-up of the ginning factory and violation of the conditions of the leases, the said land was vested in the Madhya Pradesh government. Despite having no rights of sale on the said land, Vinay Kumar Gupta, Virendra Kumar Khandelwal, Satyendra Kumar Khandelwal, Anushka Trading Pvt Ltd and Kishore Chhabra and Ishwarlal Patel reportedly performed fraudulent purchase and sale of land.

This information was given by tehsildar Ujjain Nagar through additional government pleader Manish Goyal.

According to the condition of the lease, the permission to lease the said land to Malwa Cotton Ginning Factory was given by Virendra Kumar himself on October 15, 1965 in a revenue case that his family had got this land on lease. Even after this, government land has been bought and sold illegally by him.

In order to get the registration cancelled for not having any right of sale on the said land, the collector, Ujjain, by the order of the State government, filed a suit against Vinay Gupta, Virendra Kumar Khandelwal, Satyendra Kumar Khandelwal, Anushka Tradelink Pv Ltd, Kishor Chhabra and Ishwarlal Patel on August 26, 2022, in the court of 3rd ADJ for cancellation of illegal registries and obtaining possession of the land.