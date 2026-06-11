Admin Clears Encroachments From Highway Black Spot In Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Thursday demolished around 13 illegally constructed shops and houses at the Phoolmal Fata black spot on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway during a joint anti-encroachment drive.

Tehsildar Sunil Dawar led the operation, which involved officials from the Revenue Department, Forest Department, Police Administration and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The team carried out the drive to improve road safety and reduce accidents. Authorities deployed bulldozers to remove encroachments and clear roadside land.

The administration launched the action following directions issued by Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat during a Road Safety Committee meeting on May 29.

During the review, Bharsat examined one black spot and 28 red spots identified across the district and directed officials to take immediate measures at accident-prone locations.

Officials said they had served notices to encroachers in advance and given them sufficient time to remove the illegal structures voluntarily. When the occupants failed to comply, the administration carried out the demolition.

Authorities also plan to install rumble strips in the area to regulate the speed of vehicles approaching from the Dahod side.

Officials said the drive forms part of a broader effort to improve traffic safety and prevent accidents on the busy highway. They warned that authorities would take strict action against any encroachment that threatens public safety.