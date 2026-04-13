Additional CP, DCPs Inspect Diversion Route For Interstate Buses In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Additional CP RK Singh, DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi and DCP Zone-2 Kumar Prateek inspected the traffic system and diversion plan for interstate and sleeper buses to make traffic smoother and safer in the city on Sunday.

The senior officers reached Star Square to review the diversion plan and the route. During the inspection, drone cameras were used to monitor traffic movement and diversion points.

Announcements were also made via drone speakers, urging bus drivers and the public to cooperate to maintain smooth traffic flow. Police also inspected Radisson Square and nearby areas to check heavy vehicle entry points and no-entry zones.

Due to increasing traffic pressure on the Ring Road, interstate and sleeper buses have been diverted to alternative routes. Entry of such buses from Pipliyahana Square to Radisson Road has been completely restricted. Buses will now operate along designated routes via Scheme Number 140, Bicholi underbridge, and the Bypass before reaching Star Square.

Police have advised bus operators to follow the new routes to avoid inconvenience. Officials warned that strict legal action would be taken against those who violate traffic rules.