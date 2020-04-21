Adapt change to survive in profession, says Indore Airport Director Aryama Sanyal in webinar session

Indore: Only change is permanent. And a successful businessmen or a professional, in order to survive, need to realise the impending changes and must have an attitude of adopting the same.

This was one of the major take aways from the webinar organized by Indore Management Association held on Tuesday. The subject of the webinar was ‘Unfolding Secrets: The IMA Way “Reader’s Clique” based on the book “Who moved my cheese?” The narrator for the session was Aryama Sanyal-Director, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Indore. Sanyal was among the pioneer women Air Traffic Controllers, who broke the glass ceiling to become the first women Air Traffic Controller to get Area Control Centre rating, Kolkata International Airport.

Sanyal, who started the session, said “Who moved my cheese?” session was to sanitize everyone on “Change Management”. In present times, when, due to Covid-19, the entire country is under lockdown, it is very pertinent to sanitize all on change management so that they can cope fast with harsh changes and do not develop stress.

Speaking on “What is your cheese?”, she said “Cheese” -- a metaphor for what we want to have in life, whether it is a job, a relationship, money, big house, freedom, health, recognition, spiritual peace, or even an activity like jogging. Each of us have our own concept of cheese; if we get it, we often get attached to it. And, if we lose it, or it’s taken away, it can be traumatic.

Key Takeaways of session: