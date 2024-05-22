Action To Recover ₹37 Cr Of Illegal Mining Begins

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As per instructions of Collector Asheesh Singh, effective action is initiated to recover the long pending fine from excavators in cases of illegal mining of minerals in the district. In the district, recovery of more than Rs 37 crore is pending in 12 different cases of illegal mining.

The recovery action is being taken by running a campaign. In the course of the action, the team from the concerned tehsil offices reached residences and addresses available as per records of all concerned illegal excavators of Tehsil Rau, Depalpur, Malharganj, Bicholi Hapsi, Sanwer and Juni Indore of the district and recovered the pending penalty dues of illegal excavation. Action was taken to serve the notice issued for this. At those places where illegal excavators were not found, action was taken to serve them through their family members and by pasting notices at their residence and office. According to the notice, if the fine is not deposited within the prescribed time period, action will be taken to recover the said amount from the property of the concerned illegal diggers like due of land revenue.

Collector Asheesh Singh has given instructions to all concerned revenue officers in this regard that the outstanding amount should be recovered as soon as possible and if the amount is not deposited by defaulters, then action should be taken to attach and auction the property of the concerned defaulters.