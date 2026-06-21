Accused In Sarpanch Attack Paraded Before Court Appearance | FP photo

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two accused in connection with the assault on Bahi Parshvanath Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Manmohan alias Lala Parashar and later took them on a foot march through the town before producing them in court on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Yashpal Rajput of Tharod and Kishore Singh Rajput.

After being paraded through the main roads, including the spot where the incident occurred, they were produced in the Tehsil Court under Section 151 and subsequently sent to jail.

SHO Vikram Singh Ivne said the action was intended to maintain law and order and deter anti-social elements.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 14 when Manmohan was travelling on a motorcycle and saw a truck driver being assaulted by a group.

When he intervened, the attackers allegedly turned on him, causing a serious injury to his hand. He was later admitted to a private hospital in Mandsaur.

Phone spat between Congress leader, TI goes viral

A heated exchange reportedly took place over a phone call between former Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma and Malhargarh police station in-charge Anil Raghuvanshi, with an audio clip of the conversation surfacing online.

Sharma objected to police action against a local Congress worker, alleging bias and claiming innocent party workers were being targeted under political pressure.

Raghuvanshi defended the police action, stating it was lawful and dismissing the allegations as baseless.

The conversation reportedly turned tense as both sides stuck to their positions.

Sharma warned that Congress would launch protests if alleged false cases and unnecessary action against party workers continued. He also demanded impartial policing free from political influence.