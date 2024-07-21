Academic Excellence: Harsha Paliwal Of MP Receives IBC24 Scholarship

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitating Harsha Paliwal | FP Photo

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): Harsha Paliwal of The Unique Public Higher Secondary School, Soyat Kalan has set a new benchmark by securing an impressive 467 marks out of 500 in the science stream in the 12th board examination.

In recognition of her remarkable achievement, IBC24 honoured Harsha with a scholarship. This accolade was presented to her during a felicitation ceremony, where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav awarded cheques to the top-performing students.

The state topper received Rs 1 lakh, while the school also awarded Rs 1 lakh. Students who ranked first in their respective districts were given Rs 50,000 each.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of education minister Uday Pratap Singh, women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria and minister Krishna Gaur.

Her outstanding performance has not only filled her family with joy but has also created a wave of enthusiasm among her schoolmates and the entire district.

She has credited her success to the relentless support of her teachers, parents and peers, along with her hard work and dedication.

The event marked a significant milestone in the students' academic journeys, recognising their hard work and dedication.