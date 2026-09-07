ABVP Protests After 96 Of 116 MA Hindi Students Fail; Answer Sheets To Be Examined In MP’s Barwani | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at the Government Postgraduate College in Barwani on Monday over the examination results of MA Hindi third semester.

Students claimed that 96 of the 116 students had failed, raising concerns about their academic future.

The protesters sat at the college's main gate and put up posters outside the principal's office.

They also displayed an effigy of the vice-chancellor of Khargone University as part of their protest. The main gate remained closed during the demonstration.

ABVP district convenor Anshuman Dhangar said students had submitted a memorandum about a month ago seeking correction of the results, but no action was taken.

With fourth-semester examination form filling scheduled to begin from Sept 15, students fear the results could affect their academic progress.

Students said no official met them for nearly two hours and warned of further protest if their demands were ignored.

College principal Veena Satya said students have been called for a meeting on Sept 10 at 11 am.

She said the answer sheets would be examined to establish the facts. If marks are revised, results of all students would be reviewed as per rules. Following the assurance, students ended their protest.