Absconding POCSO Convict Held In Punjab By Ratlam Police | Rpresentative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Namli police arrested an absconding convict from Ludhiana in Punjab in connection with a 2018 kidnapping and rape case involving a minor girl.

Police identified the convict as Sukhvinder Singh alias Mandeep Singh, who had been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Special POCSO Court in Ratlam under Sections 363, 366 and 376(2)(N) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

According to police, the convict had secured bail from the Indore High Court during the trial and later went absconding.

The case was registered at Namli police station on Sep 9, 2018, after a complaint regarding the abduction of a minor girl was lodged. Police had rescued the victim and arrested the suspect at that time.

Under directions of SP Amit Kumar during Operation Clean, a special team led by ASP Vivek Kumar Lal used technical surveillance and cyber inputs to trace the convict in Punjab. The police later conducted a raid in Ludhiana and arrested him. The convict was produced before the court after his arrest.