Absconding Bank Cashier Held For Embezzlement In Khargone | Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday arrested a woman cashier accused of embezzling more than Rs 41.58 lakh from the Thibgaon branch of the District Cooperative Central Bank and remaining absconding for nearly three weeks.

According to police, cashier Ritu Goswami allegedly misappropriated Rs 41.58 lakh from the bank and disappeared on May 25.

A committee formed by the bank conducted a five-day audit, after which an FIR was registered at Jaitapur Police Station on May 29 against the cashier and two other bank officials.

Following instructions from senior police officials, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to trace the accused.

During the investigation, police learned that Goswami had first travelled to her in-laws’ residence in Mumbai and later flew to Delhi with her family.

Investigators alleged that part of the embezzled money was spent on family travel.

Police teams tracked her movements across multiple locations, including Delhi’s Rohini area, where officers reportedly conducted extensive ground-level inquiries while concealing their identities.

As pressure mounted and police closed in, the accused eventually surrendered and was subsequently arrested in Khargone.

Police recovered Rs 1.49 lakh in cash, three mobile phones and a bank identity card from her possession.

During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly claimed that a substantial portion of the embezzled amount had been lost in online gaming.

She has been produced before a court and further investigation is underway to recover the remaining funds and determine the role of other accused persons.