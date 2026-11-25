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Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagwanpura police arrested a man from Devli Dugni village under Varla police station in Barwani district. The man was absconding for over a year in connection with a robbery case involving a jeweller. The accused was identified as Pintu. Police also seized a motorcycle worth around Rs 2 lakh, allegedly used in the crime. Police announced a reward of Rs 1,000 for Pintu's arrest.

According to police, jeweller Anoop Mahajan lodged a complaint on October 4, 2025, stating that unidentified miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted him near Dhabli canal while he was travelling from Dhulkot to Khargone and snatched his bag containing ornaments.

Bhagwanpura police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage analysis helped them to identify the accused. Four accused and two juveniles were subsequently apprehended. Police recovered silver bangles and armlets worth Rs 1.22 lakh from the accused, along with a motorcycle during the investigation.

Pintu had been changing his locations to evade arrest. Acting on a tip-off, police finally apprehended him and seized the motorcycle. He was produced before a court.

The action was carried out under the leadership of Bhagwanpura police station in-charge Laxman Singh Lovanshi, with assistance from the police and cyber cell teams.