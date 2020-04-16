Abandoned senior citizens in safe hands in troubled times

Indore: The lockdown has impacted all. The economy has plunged to a historic low. People will lose jobs... but let's not lose humanity. And true there is still a vestige of human kindness left in these troubled times.

When the virus has ransacked the world and looted the reserves, it is encouraging news that the city is taking care of the senior citizens especially at old age homes..

Free Press visited some such "oasis" in the devastated desert ravaged by the corona menace

Jyoti Niwas old age home

There are 80 senior citizens and 20 staffers who are leaving no stone unturned in taking care of the home inmates. Sister Maria, who takes care of the senior citizens said, "The members here have no one in this big bad world. Once this scenario happened, our staff chose not to go home and instead stayed back to take care of the aged people. The staff sensed that this would be a long and bitter battle and since these old people would be left to fend for themselves, the staff stayed back to take care of them." Moreover, Shreemaya restaurant provides breakfast and dinner for the residents here.

Sister Maria added that many people are donating essential goods. The home authorities had also done the needful in arranging the essentials. "Everyone is happy here and praying to God for worldwide welfare", she said. Doctors come for the periodical check up.

Aastha Vradjan Seva Ashram

The ashram secretary, DS Upadhyay, said there's hundreds of kg of food in reserves. There are around 80 senior citizens with 15 staffers. The cooks voluntarily stayed in the Ashram.

Upadhyay added that the senior citizens in the home have hardly any relative or children to speak to. Children of some senior citizens are living abroad, but they don't have their phone numbers. It is sad, but it has to be admitted that these people have been shunned by the world. Upadhyay said, " In order to take proper care of them, we have barred entry of outsiders and also do not allow ashram staffers or anyone else from here to go outside. If any inmate is found sneezing or coughing, we quarantine them in a separate room".

Dashrath Sevashram

The ashram runs under Gold Coin Seva Trust. The trust member Sanjay Agrawal said as the lockdown was imposed, they had stocked food items. There are 25 members in the ashram. They have all been kept isolated and twice a week a doctor comes to check them.