AAs Urge The Community To End The Child Labour Menace | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, AAs Sanstha organised a district-wide public awareness programme aimed at eradicating child labour and promoting child rights.

The event saw participation from community members, children, parents, youth, and representatives from various government departments.

The programme highlighted crucial topics such as child labour laws, child protection mechanisms, the Right to Education, and the role of the community in preventing child exploitation.

Emphasis was laid on ensuring that every child enjoys a safe childhood, access to quality education, and a dignified life.

Rahul Gothane of AAs Sanstha said, “Child labour is a serious assault on children’s childhood and future. Every child belongs in schools, not workplaces. Citizens must report child labour instances to the concerned authorities.”

AAs Sanstha, a partner of the Just Rights for Children (JRC) network, works against child labour, child marriage, trafficking, and sexual abuse.

Team members Shivkanya Baghel, Radha Phoolpagare, Shriram Osari, Bhuralal Chhadiya, and Yogendra Rathore played a key role in the successful organisation of the programme.