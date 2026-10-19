Aaradhya Rajput Wins Double Crown, Abu Bakar Clinches Men's Title At Indore Table Tennis Championship | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s experienced sports official Mitesh Sharma has been appointed as an umpire for the Tennis Ball Cricket Asia Cup 2026, to be held in Chennai from October 26 to 30.

The international assignment marks another notable achievement for the city’s sporting fraternity, with Sharma earning a place on the officiating panel for the continental event.

Sharma has been associated with national and state-level competitions and is known for his understanding of the rules, decision-making and on-field control.

His experience in domestic tournaments played a key role in his selection for the Asia Cup assignment.

The Madhya Pradesh Tennis Ball Cricket Association congratulated Sharma on the appointment and expressed confidence that he would carry out his duties with professionalism at the international level.

Association secretary Nikhilesh Gaur, along with Radheshyam Biyani, Ashwini Kumar Mishra, Satish Patidar, Mahesh Gehlot, Vinay Chatterjee, sports enthusiasts and fellow umpires, extended their wishes to Sharma.