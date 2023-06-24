AAP Is BJP’s B-Team, Has No Presence In MP, Says MLA Jaivardhan Singh

Jaivardhan Singh/ File Pic | Twitter

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Former state Cabinet minister and MLA from Raghograh, Jaivardhan Singh termed 'AAP' as the B-team of BJP in the state and said that it had no presence in the state.

On Saturday morning, Singh participated in the Congress protest in Guna as part of state-wide protest against the state government.

Addressing the party workers, Congress leader said that for opposition unity it was essential that AAP cleared its stand. Along with this, he said that the Kejriwal party had no standing in the state and would not get any seat.

He termed the BJP a coward for putting up posters of Kamal Nath. “There is a rumbling in the BJP. People have decided to support Congress and bring about a change in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Congress workers protested at Hanuman Square against corruption done by BJP's double engine government in Ujjain Mahakal Lok, burning of files in Satpura Bhavan and rising inflation.

Singh said that AAP supremo needed to clarify his stand first. He said "almost all opposition parties present in Patna on Friday believe in the Constitution". Everyone was trying to convey the message that they would together in the upcoming Lok Sabha. However, some comments made by AAP were not good for opposition unity.

He said that AAP had no base in the state and hence would make no impact on poll outcome. This time the public wants a change. The public also know that change could be brought about only through the Congress, he added.