Aalirajpur SDM Warns Djs Against Noise Pollution | Representative Image

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of DJ operators was held at the SDM office in Jobat of Aalirajpur district on Friday, where officials issued strict directions regarding compliance with noise pollution regulations.

Acting on instructions of Collector Neetu Mathur, SDM Virendra Singh convened the meeting and warned DJ operators that strict legal action would be taken against anyone violating prescribed sound limits or operating without permission.

During the meeting, Singh informed operators that under Section 163 of BNSS 2023, loudspeakers and DJ systems cannot be operated beyond permitted volume levels during religious, social, or public events.

He also clarified that DJ systems and loudspeakers would remain completely prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am. Officials said written permission from the administration is mandatory before organising any event involving sound systems.

The SDM stressed that negligence in following government regulations would not be tolerated and immediate action would be initiated against violators.

Representatives of the revenue department, police department and DJ operators from urban and rural areas attended the meeting.

SDM issues notices to 54 self-help groups

SDM issues notices to 54 self-help groups SDM issues notices to 54 self-help groups |

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Virendra Singh Baghel issued show-cause notices to 54 self-help groups after a surprise inspection on Friday revealed serious irregularities in the supply of food and nutritional supplements at Anganwadi centres in the Jobat area of Aalirajpur district. The district public relations department released details of the action on Saturday morning.

The administration conducted the inspection following directions from Collector Neetu Mathur to review the functioning of Anganwadi centres. During the visit, officials found that 54 self-help groups operating across 81 Anganwadi centres were allegedly not providing breakfast and supplementary nutrition to children.

Authorities said the situation was particularly poor in four Anganwadi centres under Dekakund gram panchayat, where operations had reportedly remained irregular for nearly a month. Children at these centres were allegedly deprived of both breakfast and nutritional food during the period.

Following the disclosure of the lapses, the administration sought explanations from all concerned groups. Officials also initiated preparations for disciplinary action against two Anganwadi workers, two assistants and the concerned supervisor for negligence in duty.