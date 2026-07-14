Aalirajpur Girls' Hostel Students March To Meet Collector Over Food, Safety Concerns | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students of the Government Girls Education Complex, Udaygarh, marched on foot towards the district headquarters in Aalirajpur on Monday to highlight issues at their institution. They said they would present their grievances only before Collector Neetu Mathur.

After the administration received information about the march, officials attempted to persuade the students to stop.

Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan and Tribal Development Council Vice President Mahesh Patel also reached the spot, but the students reiterated that they wished to submit their concerns only to the Collector.

Collector Neetu Mathur personally arrived at the location, interacted with the students on the road and listened to their concerns.

The students were then safely transported back to the campus, where the Collector held a detailed discussion with them.

The students raised two primary issues—poor-quality and irregular supply of food in the hostel, and indiscipline involving some students who allegedly broke a hostel window grill and left the campus at night.

The Collector directed officials to immediately improve the quality of food and streamline hostel arrangements.

She also instructed that the parents of the students involved in the disciplinary matter be called and action be taken according to rules.

Advising students not to leave the campus without informing authorities, the Collector asked them to report future grievances through teachers, wardens or guardians. She also directed regular inspections by the division coordinator. Senior administrative officials were present during the visit.