94 Wanted Persons Traced In Ratlam Police Drive | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Police carried out an intensive district-wide combing patrol on Saturday night against goons, miscreants and anti-social elements.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of ASP Vivek Kumar and supervised by senior officers across Ratlam, Jaora, Sailana and Alot subdivisions.

Police teams, led by station in-charges, checked history-sheeters, district exiles, surveillance-listed criminals and other suspects to maintain law and order.

During the drive, police executed 33 permanent warrants and 61 arrest warrants against individuals wanted in various cases and absconding for a long time.

Officials said the operation was aimed at monitoring criminal activities, arresting offenders and ensuring public safety across the district.

Special night combing patrol conducted

Jhabua: Under the direction of SP Devendra Patidar, Jhabua Police conducted a special night combing patrol across the entire district to maintain peace, law and order, and instil fear among criminals and anti-social elements.

SP Patidar himself inspected outposts at Umarkot, Jhaknawada and police stations Kalidevi and Raipuriya, giving necessary instructions to staff. More than 150 police officers and personnel, including three gazetted officers, took part in the operation.

During the patrol, 15 criminals with permanent warrants were arrested, including six carrying a total reward of Rs 29,000. One absconding warrantee was arrested and six arrest warrants were executed.

Police conducted 99 checks, 108 surveillance checks, checked 23 property offenders and monitored three district-banned criminals.

Raids were carried out at hideouts of active and old criminals and suspicious individuals and vehicles were checked. Fourteen cases were registered under the Excise Act against illegal liquor.