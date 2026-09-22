₹9 Lakh Cyber Fraud Trail Leads Indore Police To Mule Account Holder

₹9 Lakh Cyber Fraud Trail Leads Indore Police To Alleged Mule Account Holder | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly allowing his bank account to be used as a mule account in a cyber fraud case involving more than Rs 9 lakh in the Tukoganj area, police said on Monday.

Tukoganj Police Station In-Charge Jitendra Chouhan said the action was taken under Operation Matrix based on data received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and Cyber Crime Portal.

Police identified the accused as Suyash Lath, a resident of Meghdoot Nagar. During the investigation, police found that his bank account in New Palasia was allegedly used to receive money obtained through cyber fraud.

Investigators found suspicious transactions totalling Rs 9,06,958 in the account. Police received two complaints linked to the account from different states.

One was registered at Chintamani Town police station in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, while the other was registered at Vijayaganj Mandi police station in Dewas district.

Chouhan said Lath allegedly received money from people cheated in the name of cryptocurrency investment. The money was allegedly withdrawn with the help of another person.

Police registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the BNS. Police are questioning Lath about other mule accounts and his alleged associate.