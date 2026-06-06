9 Held For Cafe Murder: Audio Recording Fuelled Killing; Police Parade Suspects In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested nine suspects in connection with the murder of a youth inside a café in Vidur Nagar under Dwarkapuri police station limits on June 4.

According to the police, an old rivalry fuelled by a leaked audio recording led to the killing. After the arrests, the accused were paraded through the area where the crime took place.

Audio Recording Triggered Murder

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the murder stemmed from a heated argument between the prime accused, Aniket Pal, and the victim, Krish Shrivastava, on May 22.

The next day, Krish discussed the altercation with his friend Adarsh Joshi over the phone. Unaware that the conversation was being recorded, Krish spoke at length about the dispute. Adarsh later shared the recording with Ankit Pal, who was also his friend.

Lured to Café, Stabbed to Death

After hearing the recording, Aniket Pal, Ankit Pal and Shivam Pal allegedly conspired to kill Krish. They pressured Adarsh to call Krish and lure him to R One Cafe in Vidur Nagar.

As soon as Krish arrived, Adarsh informed Ankit. Shortly afterwards, Ankit, Aniket, Gaurav, Akash, Shiv, Ashwin, Karan and Abhishek entered the café and allegedly stabbed Krish to death before fleeing.

The police arrested all nine accused and later took them to the crime scene, where they were paraded through the locality. Some of the accused, who sustained injuries during their arrest, were seen limping during the parade.