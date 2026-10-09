8,735 Farmers In Malwa-Nimar Get Power Connections For ₹ 5 In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradehs): As part of the state government’s priorities and the ongoing Year of Farmers’ Welfare, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has provided permanent electricity connections to 8,735 farmers across the Malwa-Nimar region by collecting an initial amount of just Rs 5.

According to the company, the initiative is aimed at providing quick relief to farmers seeking electricity connections. The process has been streamlined through online applications, with connections being issued promptly in areas where no line-extension work is required.

Company managing director Anup Kumar Singh said that of the 8,735 connections issued so far, more than 6,500 have been provided in the eight districts of the Indore revenue division, including Indore district. In the Ujjain region, 600 connections have been provided in Ujjain district, while around 2,200 connections have been issued across the Ujjain revenue division.

Under the scheme, farmers are required to deposit only Rs 5 initially, while the remaining amount is recovered in instalments as per the prescribed rules. The arrangement is intended to ensure that farmers do not have to deposit a large amount upfront at the time of getting the connection.

Singh said the electricity distribution company currently supplies power for irrigation to around 14 lakh farmers across its operational area. These farmers also receive electricity subsidies from the state government as per applicable norms.

The company said the simplified connection process is aimed at ensuring faster access to electricity for agricultural purposes while reducing the immediate financial burden on farmers.