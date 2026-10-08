Water Crunch Reshapes Rabi Crop Plans In Indore, Farmers Shift Focus From Wheat To Gram | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deficient rainfall ahead of the rabi sowing season has begun influencing crop choices in Indore district, with farmers increasingly planning cultivation according to irrigation availability.

Farmers with assured access to wells and tube-wells are expected to continue with water-intensive wheat, while those facing limited irrigation are considering gram, which requires comparatively less water.

Poor rainfall has also raised concerns over garlic and onion sowing. Farmers say water availability, rather than crop prices, has become the biggest factor in deciding what to sow. In several villages, sowing is being delayed as farmers assess soil moisture and available irrigation.

Around 2.40 lakh hectares of land in the district is under cultivation. Agriculture experts say the final sowing pattern will become clearer as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, rising gram prices are adding to farmers’ interest. Dollar gram has climbed from around Rs 8,000 per quintal to above Rs 10,000 in the past three weeks, while desi gram has risen from around Rs 6,500 to nearly Rs 7,500 per quintal.

Traders attribute the rise to stronger demand, tighter arrivals and changing market sentiment ahead of the festival season.

Farmers, however, remain cautious. They fear a prolonged water shortage could hit yields and have urged the administration to assess irrigation availability and consider relief measures in affected areas.

Water availability becomes key

Nearly 2.40 lakh hectares are under cultivation in Indore district. Wheat remains dependent on assured irrigation, while gram is emerging as a lower-water alternative.

Crop trend

Indicator

Current trend

Agricultural area

Around 2.40 lakh hectares

Dollar gram

Rs 8,000+ to above Rs 10,000/quintal

Desi gram

Rs 6,500 to around Rs 7,500/quintal

Wheat

Dependent on assured irrigation

Garlic & onion

Sowing may decline due to water concerns

Why gram is gaining preference

Gram is emerging as a safer option in water-stressed areas because of its lower irrigation requirement. A sharp rise in prices over the past three weeks is also encouraging farmers to consider increasing its acreage.