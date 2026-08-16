80th Independence Day In Madhya Pradesh: Districts Celebrate With Tricolour, Parades And Cultural Events | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Corporation Mayor Prahlad Patel hoisted the national flag at the Corporation building at 7.30 am, marking the 80th Independence Day.

He said India stands as a symbol of peace worldwide and citizens must honour the sacrifices of countless martyrs by staying united and vigilant towards national duties.

Corporation president Manisha Sharma said the nation celebrates Independence Day with joy, and the tricolour symbolises unity and integrity that must be preserved.

Councillor Yasmin Shairani echoed that the freedom, won through immense sacrifice, must be safeguarded. Commissioner Anil Bhana, delivering the welcome address, pledged collective efforts towards Ratlam's development.

The event was attended by numerous Mayor Council members, councillors, officers and employees. Gopal Jhaliwal conducted the programme, while Dilip Gandhi proposed the vote of thanks.

Separately, councillors paid tribute to freedom fighters by laying wreaths at the Mini India Gate, Shaheed Chowk, honouring those who sacrificed their lives for India's independence.

An LKG student, Dev Mandre of Bhewin Mind School also enthusiastically took part in the celebration at his school.

Yash Public School marks I-Day

Nagda: Yash Public Senior Secondary School celebrated the 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and dignity on its campus. Director Yashwant Wagrecha hoisted the national flag and spoke on the significance of the occasion.

Principal Dr Kunjumon PJ delivered the welcome address, while members of the Jain Social Group attended as chief guests. Group president Dharmendra Bam thanked the school management for the invitation.

Students captivated the audience with patriotic songs and dance performances.

The programme was conducted poetically by Sarika Sharma and Sona Gurjar, with the vote of thanks proposed by vice principal Vinita Dubey. Ayush Jain and Saloni Jain expressed gratitude to all involved for the event's successful organisation.

Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrates with Prabhat Pheri

Kasrawad: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya celebrated the 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour through various cultural programmes.

The event began at 7:50 am with a Prabhat Pheri, followed by a warm welcome to the chief guest, Principal JP Bohre and special guest Sunita Bohre.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, Bohre shared two life mantras with students: performing duties selflessly and keeping surroundings clean, safe and resource-conscious.

Class XII student Paridhi Saraf spoke in Hindi and Harshit Patel in English, highlighting Independence Day's significance, freedom fighters' sacrifices, and citizens' duties. Primary Section students enthralled the audience with a group dance.

Senior teacher Monika Verma conducted the programme, assisted by Kirtan Rathore and Kanishka Tirole. Senior teacher Kritika Sharma concluded by thanking all guests, teachers and students for their participation.

Cultural programme marks I-Day celebration at JNV

Ghattiya: PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) celebrated Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit, presided over by Principal Kiran Mahaske and conducted by teacher Gopal Patidar.

The programme began with flag hoisting and the national anthem, followed by a disciplined parade presented by students under teachers' guidance.

Senior teacher BS Parmar and teacher Anjali Jha delivered inspiring speeches that awakened patriotism and a sense of duty among students.

The cultural programme was a major highlight, showcasing the folk traditions of Malwa, Rajasthan and Maharashtra through song, music and dance.

Yoga performances, dumbbell PT and a short play on self-defence particularly impressed the audience. Students displayed enthusiasm, discipline and patriotism throughout, reflecting India's spirit of unity in diversity.

On the occasion, the school family reaffirmed its commitment to the nation's unity, integrity and progress.

Fort Ground echoed with Bharat Mata Ki Jay

Dhar: Independence Day celebrations were held at the local fort grounds on Aug 15, with Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena hoisting the flag, taking the salute and reading the Chief Minister's message.

School children presented impressive cultural performances, with Dhar Public School students winning third place in the dance competition.

Advya Mayur Jain, a sixth-grade student of Delhi World Public School, Dhar, was honoured with a certificate by the Collector for winning gold in the GI grappling competition's 30-kg category.

Players who excelled at state and national levels, along with officers and employees recognised for good work, were also felicitated.

MLA Neena Verma, District Panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda, CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, SP Sachin Sharma, along with district officials and dignitaries, attended the celebrations.

Macro Vision academy hosts musical event for I-Day

Burhanpur: Macro Vision Academy hosted a special Independence Day musical celebration at Anhad Anand Auditorium, featuring Guinness World Record holder Suchetha Satish, known for singing in over 155 languages. She enthralled the audience with her versatility and soulful performances.

A highlight was Vande Mataram Beyond Borders, a multilingual rendition presented in eight languages marking the National Song's 150th year, formally unveiled by Macro Vision Academy founder-chairman Anand Prakash Chouksey.

The initiative reflected the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat through music. Notably, Suchetha's multilingual journey has earlier received appreciation from PM Narendra Modi.

She captivated audiences with patriotic songs including "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon," and performed songs in languages requested by students, showcasing her command over diverse musical traditions.

Her seamless transitions between languages, while retaining each song's emotional essence, deeply impressed everyone, making the celebration a memorable experience of music, diversity and unity.

I-Day with Prabhat Pheri

Sailana: The district celebrated its 80th Independence Day with enthusiasm at the Agricultural Produce Market yard, where the district president hoisted the flag amid a parade and CM's live message.

Students held a Prabhat Pheri, followed by cultural programmes. Separately, leaders Harsh Vijay Gehlot (Congress), Pankaj Rathore (BJP) and MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar (Baap Party) hoisted flags at their respective venues, joined by party workers.

School celebrates Independence Day enthusiastically

Sanawad: Narmada Valley International School celebrated Independence Day with patriotic and cultural programmes. School director Sunil Kumar Jain and director Dr Drishti Jain unfurled the national flag.

Academic director Neetu Jain urged students to uphold moral values and responsible citizenship. NCC cadets and students presented a march past and cultural performances.

Class 12 achievers Vaishnavi Ajay Dongre, Dipesh Chandrashekhar Uncholia and Jansi Nandram Parihar were felicitated. Directors Ashish Jain and Sunil Jain, teachers and other staff attended the celebration. Manish Yadav proposed the vote of thanks.

Lanxess India marks Independence Day

Nagda: Lanxess India Private Limited celebrated the 80th Independence Day at its Nagda premises on Saturday. SDM Ranjana Patidar and unit manufacturing head Sunil Kumar Gulati unfurled the national flag, followed by the national anthem.

Gulati paid tribute to freedom fighters and urged employees to uphold discipline, responsibility and contribute to nation-building.

Manager, administration and security, Harvilas Sharma, company officials, staff and employees attended the ceremony, which was conducted in accordance with prescribed protocols and safety arrangements.

Cooperative Bank celebrates I-Day

Dhar: District Cooperative Central Bank celebrated the 80th Independence Day at its Dhar premises on Saturday. Bank administrator and Deputy Commissioner, Cooperation, Varsha Shrivas hoisted the national flag.

Chief Executive Officer KK Raikwar paid tribute to freedom fighters and urged employees to perform their duties with dedication and honesty.

NABARD Assistant General Manager, district development, Saudamini Mainkar extended greetings. Manager, accounts, Sonia Lad, marketing officer Saurav Samkaria and other officials and employees attended the programme.

Collector Guru Prasad hoists Tricolour

Khargone: The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at DRP Line, where Collector Guru Prasad hoisted the national flag, took the parade salute and honoured democracy fighters and outstanding government servants with certificates.

The booklet District's Development Story, chronicling the district's progress over two and a half years, was also released.

The parade, led by trainee DSP Amit Bardia, featured police, Home Guard, NCC, Scouts and Shaurya Dal contingents.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's message was broadcast live, followed by peace balloons and cultural performances. NCC Junior Gokuldas Public School and SAF won top honours in the march past.

MLA Balkrishna Patidar, District Panchayat president Anubai Tanwar, SP Ravindra Verma and other dignitaries attended.

Students presented PT displays, cultural performances

Neemuch: The district-level Independence Day ceremony was held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School No 2, beginning with floral tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial.

Collector Himanshu Chandra hoisted the flag, inspected the parade and honoured freedom fighters and outstanding officials with certificates. CM Mohan Yadav's message was broadcast live.

Students presented PT displays and cultural performances celebrating patriotism and unity. CRPF, SAF, police, NCC and Home Guards took part. Rajesh Patidar and Manjula Dhir hosted the event, attended by officials, police and citizens.

Minister Nirmala Bhuria took parade’s salute

Jhabua: The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at DRP Line Parade Ground despite intermittent rain.

Minister Nirmala Bhuria hoisted the flag, took the parade salute and honoured freedom fighters, Padma Shri awardees, and martyrs' families.

CM Mohan Yadav's message was broadcast live and the "Vikas Gatha" development booklet was released.

Students presented PT displays and cultural performances on patriotism, tribal culture and national unity; Kanya Shiksha Parisar Rotla won first place in cultural programmes.

Jhabua District Police Women's Force topped the senior parade category, while NCC Junior Sandipani School led the juniors. Outstanding officers and employees were also honoured.

Collector Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat, SP Devendra Patidar and other officials attended.

State-level function held

Mandsaur: Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm across the district, with flag-hoisting and prabhat pheris organised.

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, chief guest at the main function, hoisted the flag, took the parade salute and inspected the march-past by Home Guards, Police, Armed Forces and Scouts.

He read out CM Mohan Yadav's message and briefed the gathering on the progress of government schemes in the district. Loktantra Senanis were honoured and balloons symbolising prosperity were released.

Dignitaries present included MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Vipin Jain, Zila Panchayat president Durga Vijay Patidar, Collector Divyank Singh and SP Vinod Kumar Meena.

Students presented patriotic cultural programmes; St Thomas Senior Secondary School won first place. Sudeep Das and Satyendra Rathore conducted the event.

NHDC celebrates 80th I-Day

Narmada Nagar: NHDC Indira Sagar Power Station celebrated the 80th Independence Day, with Project Head Ajit Kumar hoisting the flag amid the National Anthem, saluted by CISF personnel.

He praised NHDC's contributions to India's progress and commended employees' integrity, urging continued dedication.

At NHDC Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narmada Nagar, Kumar addressed students on freedom fighters' sacrifices and the importance of education.

He announced the school topped all Bhopal division Kendriya Vidyalayas in Class 12 results, with student Rifat scoring 100/100 in English, unique among 72 schools.

Students also won 3 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze at the KVS Regional Sports Meet 2026.

GM Gopal Khandelwal, GM SK Dwivedi, GM Vinod Panchal, GM Alok Kumar, CISF's Assistant Commandant, the Principal and staff were present.

Patriotic fervour grips city

Pipalrawan: The city marked its 80th Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

Council president Kavita Sharma hoisted the flag at multiple locations, while Councillor Bhavna Yadav read the Chief Minister's message. Sharma shared updates on the city's development projects.

A school children's morning procession with the tricolour and patriotic slogans added to the fervour, echoing with "Bharat Mata ki Jay."

Senior councillors, officials and citizens attended. Vice President Rajendra Nahar proposed a vote of thanks, closing the joyous, patriotism-filled celebration.

MPS Group’s I-Day

Mahidpur: MPS Group celebrated Independence Day with flag hoistings at its Katan and Bhimakheda campuses by Sapna Jain and RC Mishra respectively, followed by patriotic performances.

Director Ashutosh Chhajlani urged students to draw inspiration from freedom fighters' sacrifices and help make India a "Golden Bird" again. Vice-Principal Nilanjana Chopra, Councilor Sudeep Chopra and other members attended.

Sweets distributed

Khetia: Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm amid light drizzle. Nagar Panchayat president Dashrath Nikum hoisted the flag at Gandhi Chowk, while Councilor Jyoti Rajput read the four-year progress report.

Flags were also hoisted at the Panchayat office, Ambedkar statue, court, police station, and Mandi Samiti. Students were honoured, and sweets were distributed to mark the occasion.

Shri Rajeshwar School’s celebration

Alot: Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Shri Rajeshwar Public School, with MLA Dr Chintamani Malviya as chief guest. Students sang the national anthem and saluted the tricolour.

Social worker Shantilal Kamariya was honoured for donating Rs 51,000 for disabled children's education. Vice Principal Lakshmi Narayan Chauhan conducted the programme; Principal Bharat Anjana gave the vote of thanks.

Lions Convent’s I-Day

Sendhwa: Independence Day was celebrated at Lions Convent Higher Secondary School with Lions Club President Shyamsunder Tayal hoisting the flag, followed by the national anthem and prayers to Goddess Saraswati and Bharat Mata.

Students presented patriotic dances and fancy dress performances; head girls Zikra Patel and Mahira Sheikh spoke on unity and Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary. The school's first-ever NCC cadets held a spectacular parade. Devika Ajnare and Akshita conducted the programme.

Several honoured

Khachrod: Janpad President Kunwar Prithviraj Singh Panwar hoisted the flag at the Janpad Panchayat office.

In a novel initiative, he and CEO Girraj Sharma honoured achievers in sports, education, nature conservation and social service, including boxer Manju Bamboriya and Khel Ratna awardee Dr Ajay Vaktariya.

Panchayat staff were also recognised for scheme implementation and helpline work.

I Day celebrated all across town

Soyat Kalan: Independence Day was celebrated across the town and nearby rural areas. Nagar Panchayat President Anuradha Kunwar Jadon hoisted the national flag at Atal Udyan.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at schools, colleges, government offices, banks and cooperative institutions. Tehsildar Rameshwar Dangi, CMO Manoj Namdev and police station in-charge Ramgopal Verma participated in celebrations.

Farmer unfurls tricolour at school

Bagh: Farmer Sadan Singh Kanti hoisted the national flag during Independence Day celebrations at Mahesh Memorial Public School.

Students Yashika Malviya and Riddhima Rathi received E-Bikes for scoring above 95% in board examinations.

The programme also featured a youth parliament and the launch of Director Dr Sunita Raghuvanshi’s book, Itihas Ke Ankahe Nayak.

JNV celebrates I Day

Susner: PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya celebrated Independence Day with patriotic programmes, including dances, a march past and self-defence demonstrations.

Collector Sher Singh Meena urged students to embrace discipline, honesty and continuous learning. Principal Abdul Aziz and Vice-Principal Akhilesh Kumar Pathak encouraged students to uphold unity, cleanliness and their responsibilities towards the nation.

Press club celebrates I Day

Kukshi: Press Club Kukshi President Virendra Gupta hoisted the national flag at the club premises on Independence Day. Members sang Vande Mataram and raised patriotic slogans.

Gupta also outlined the club’s plans. Patrons Ramesh Dhadiwal and Prakash Gupta, along with journalists, attended the programme and planted saplings on the premises.

NCC cadets march past

Mandleshwar: 21 NCC, Scout-Guide and Red Cross contingents participated in a march past in the main celebration held at Government School Ground in Mandleshwar.

The programme was organised by Municipal Council. Municipal Council President Vishwadeep Moyde, SDM Purva Mandloi, SDOP Shweta Shukla and CMO Sanjay Rawal attended the programme. Siddhivinayak Group distributed biscuit packets to children.