802 Students Await Scholarships In MP’s Khandwa After Bank Details, IFSC Errors | Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Scholarship payments to 802 students in Khandwa district have failed due to errors in bank account details and IFSC codes entered during student mapping and profile updates on the School Education Portal 3.0.

According to the department’s block-wise report, 2,41,230 students are enrolled across the district’s seven blocks, of whom 2,34,248 have been mapped.

Of 1,20,945 eligible students being processed for scholarship payments, 802 transactions have failed.

Khandwa block recorded the highest number of failed payments at 281, followed by Pandhana with 161, Khalwa 159, Punasa 100, Harsud 90, Chhaigaon Makhan 50 and Baldi 11.

Officials said incorrect bank account numbers and IFSC codes entered during data entry were among the major reasons for payment failures.

In some cases, Aadhaar-linked KYC issues also resulted in rejected digital transactions. Complaints over delayed scholarships have also reached the CM Helpline.

District education officer Balwant Patel said negligence at the school or cluster level would be investigated. He said errors would be corrected promptly and efforts made to ensure pending scholarship payments reach the students.

Block

Eligible Students

Payment Failed

Khandwa

25,439

281

Pandhana

26,687

161

Khalwa

23,391

159

Punasa

19,609

100

Harsud

9,797

90

Chhaigaon Makhan

11,509

50

Baldi

4,513

11

Total

1,20,945

802