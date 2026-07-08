₹800 Crore Poshan Aahar Scam: Lokayukta Summons Top MP Officials, Seeks Action Report By August 24 | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta has directed the principal secretary, Women and Child Development Department, CEO, Rural Livelihood Mission and senior officials of Panchayat and Rural Development to present their report before him on August 24 on the action taken on the Accountant General’s report in the alleged Rs 800 cr scam related to various aspects of the Poshan Aahar scheme.

The AG’s office had found several irregularities in the execution of Poshan Aahar scheme between 2018 and 2021 in eight districts of the state and based on that report, former Ratlam MP Paras Saklecha had filed a complaint before the Lokayukta on August 28, 2023, against the then chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, the then director of MP Rural Livelihood Mission Lalit Mohan Belwal and other officials.

The complaint mainly concerns illegal temporary appointments made by Belwal and the granting of financial powers to these persons.

It was also pointed out that no action was taken against Belwal despite negative reports in inquiries held by other senior IAS officials.

Sources said, so far, the Lokayukta has written to the Panchayat and Rural Development Department 14 times to present their action taken report – the latest on June 23, 2026- and on five occasions the Department has sought more time to file their reply.

The Woman and Child Development Department presented an action taken report on June 8, 2026, but the Lokayukta was not satisfied and noted that the report did not cover the points raised in the complaint and contained contradictions.

Now, taking a stern view, the Lokayukta has asked the officials to present a report on August 24.